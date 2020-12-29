PITTSFIELD — Reid Middle School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The middle school honor roll is based on a grade point scale of the following: A+ earns 10 points; A, 9 points; A-, 8 points; B+, 7 points; B, 6 points; and B-, 5 points.
To achieve high honors, students must have a GPA of 8.5 to 10. To achieve honors, students must have a GPA from 7.0 to 8.49. Honor roll students may not have any grade lower than a C.
Of the 527 students enrolled, 71 students achieved high honors and 70 students achieved honors.
HIGH HONORS
Grade 8: Vitoria Amorim Viana, Katie Aragon Alvares, Lauren Asmah, Yanet Asnake, Evan Bachand, Matthew Behan, Nicholas Berkeley, GinaMarie Bocchino, Christopher Escalon-Brizuela, Ainsley Flynn, Alec Ginsberg, Cheyann Goddard, Elijah Harewood, Chalyce Jones, Nicholas Kerwood, Kyle Krzysztof, Omar Lewis, Autumn Lewis-Dick, Eva Matkovska, Kyle McGrath, Dominic Messer, Giana Ott, Peyton Racicot, Maxwell Sinopoli, Jasmine Small, Calleigh Starsja, Amelia Vazquez, Tanner White.
Grade 7: David Bernal, Douglas Demary, Jason Hassan, Javon Jones, Mason Manning, Blake Moore, Catherine Napravnick-Valero, Collin Norton, Gavin O'Donnell, Ethan O'Donnell, Cody O'Neil, Ella Stodden.
Grade 6: Liam Ahearn, Khaleed Ahmed, Sierrah Anderson, Dillon Asmah, Zachary Berry, Hailey Christman, Lucas Doucette, Kylie Duhamel, Gracie Gavin, Savanah Grandbois, Scott Hoffmann, Joseph Hoffmann, Kiannah Josephs, Jill Koomson, Bailey LaPlante, Reagan Lawler, Lia Lighten, Gavin Maffuccio, Connor McCray, Nicholas Moon, Natalie Moriarty, Leah Nataro, Alexis Panetti, Julia Powell, Reese Rathbun, Aurora Rose-DiMarco, Nevaeh Smith Moody, Bradley Thomson, Abraham Vengalil, Isabella Williams, Cohen Zahn.
HONORS
Grade 8: Cadence Apple, Logan Bell, Abena Boateng, Kaden Buffoni, Isabella Bushey, Brennan Carmon, Owen Corbett, Jadyn Galliher, Cole Leab-Miller, Maryjane Lee, Jayden Lewis, Adrianna McCluskey, Draven McGinnis, Delaney McKeever, Sophia Profio, Desiree Reynolds, Brodie Roberts, Marquan Robinson, Destinie Sanford, Ana Santiago-Ferreira, Alfred Scarfo, Alexis Schultz, Makalya Scott, Alyssa Smith, Kaitlyn Timoney.
Grade 7: Sean Assamoi, Edmund Janoszewski, Ayden Johnston, Shaun Knysh, Precious Kpofolo, Malakai Lytle, Piper MacKinnon, Isabel Manarchik, Emma Moon, Yash Patel, Talan Perry, Deacon Peto, Amara Robertson, Cicily Roy, Shaheem Shelton, Dezecarah Shuler, Janous Slonski, Dale Spooner, Shelby Tart, Victor Torres.
Grade 6: Haley Apple, Miriah Barnes, Rihanna Brown, Camila Michele Cantu, Blake Couture, Carter Deschamps, Gabriella Devarie, John Fox, Jianna Gilmore-Kruger, Jack Ginsberg, Kooper Hadsell, Dmitri Huey, Donovan Keser, Ryder Layne, Owen Letalien, Joanna Milandou, Christopher Munson, Isaiah O'Neil, Terrell Ortiz, Fernando Perdomo Lopez, Aeyanna Perry, Paul Reed, Jason Reynolds, Athena Roy, Jackson Satrape.