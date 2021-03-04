PITTSFIELD — Reid Middle School has announced its second quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
The middle school honor roll is based on a grade point scale of the following: A+ earns 10 points; A, 9 points; A-, 8 points; B+, 7 points; B, 6 points; and B-, 5 points.
High honors requires a GPA of 8.5 to 10. Honors requires a GPA from 7.0 to 8.49. Honor roll students may not have any grades lower than a C.
High Honors
Grade 8: Viana Amorim, Lauren Asmah, Evan Bachand, Matthew Behan, Nicholas Berkeley, Isabella Bushey, Brennan Carmon, Christopher Escalon-Brizuela, Sheyenne Forrest, Alec Ginsberg, Cheyann Goddard, Elijah Harewood, Nicholas Kerwood, Kyle Krzysztof, Autumn Lewis-Dick, Eva Matkovska, Kyle McGrath, Dominic Messer, Ashlynn Mountz, Ash Profio, Peyton Racicot, Daniel Rubito, Maxwell Sinopoli, Jasmine Small, Calleigh Starsja, Amelia Vazquez, Tanner White.
Grade 7: Sean Assamoi, David Bernal, Javon Jones, Isabel Manarchik, Mason Manning, Emma Moon, Blake Moore, Collin Norton, Ethan O'Donnell, Gavin O'Donnell, Talan Perry, Ella Stodden, Shelby Tart, Blake Turner.
Grade 6: Liam Ahearn, Khaleed Ahmed, Sierrah Anderson, Zachary Berry, Hailey Christman, Blake Couture, Jeremiah Degraffenried, Lucas Doucette, Kylie Duhamel, John Fox, Gracie Gavin, Hayden Harrington, Joseph Hoffmann, Scott Hoffmann, Jill Koomson, Ryder Layne, Gavin Maffuccio, Connor McCray, Nicholas Moon, Natalie Moriarty, Leah Nataro, Alexis Panetti, Julia Powell, Reese Rathbun, Moody Smith, Abraham Vengalil, Isabella Williams, Cohen Zahn.
Honors
Grade 8: Cadence Apple, Alvares Aragon, Yanet Asnake, Abena Boateng, Neela Camacho, Owen Corbett, Jadyn Galliher, Marcus Geary, Abigail Genzabella, Michael Higgins, Chalyce Jones, Jayden Lewis, Omar Lewis, Adrianna McCluskey, Delaney McKeever, Avery Moore, Giana Ott, Noah Ricker, Brodie Roberts, Ana Santiago-Ferreira, Alexis Schultz, Makalya Scott, Kaitlyn Timoney, Chase Wendling, Ivori Woods.
Grade 7: Anthony Castoldi, Jason Hassan, Perdomo Hernandez, Edmund Janoszewski, Shaun Knysh, Precious Kpofolo, Malakai Lytle, Piper MacKinnon, Camden Ngo, Cody O'Neil, Yash Patel, Adriana Ramos, Amara Robertson, Cicily Roy, Shaheem Shelton, Kaelen Thomas, Victor Torres, Kalyn Welz.
Grade 6: Haley Apple, Dillon Asmah, Rihanna Brown, Camila Cantu, Gabriella Devarie, Jianna Gilmore-Kruger, Jack Ginsberg, Kiannah Josephs, Donovan Keser, Bailey LaPlante, Reagan Lawler, Lia Lighten, Christopher Munson, Elaisah Nichols, Aeyanna Perry, Marley Rohane-Ruda, Jackson Satrape, Bradley Thomson.