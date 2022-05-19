PITTSFIELD — Reid Middle School has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
The middle school honor roll is based on a grade point scale of the following: A+ earns 10 points; A, 9 points; A-, 8 points; B+, 7 points; B, 6 points; and B-, 5 points.
High honors requires a GPA of 8.5 to 10. Honors requires a GPA from 7.0 to 8.49. Honor roll students may not have any grades lower than a C.
High Honors
Grade 8: River Avanzato, David Bernal, Tahira Chimarro Torres, Fernanda De Siqueira, Jason Hassan, Shaun Knysh, Precious Kpofolo, Malakai Lytle, Isabel Manarchik, Mason Manning, Catherine Napravnick-Valero, Collin Norton, Ethan O'Donnell, Gavin O'Donnell, Yash Patel, Kevin Perkins, Olyviana Romano, Ella Stodden, Shelby Tart, Jazmyn Wilson, Kara Wong, Romeo Yankey
Grade 7: Emily Aguilar Bohorquez, Liam Ahearn, Khaleed Ahmed, Zachary Berry, Rihanna Brown, Eoin Carmon, Hailey Christman, Gracie Gavin, Joseph Hoffmann, Scott Hoffmann, Kiannah Josephs, Jill Koomson, Owen Letalien, Gavin Maffuccio, Connor McCray, Juliana McGovern, Raymond Millan, Natalie Moriarty, Leah Nataro, Alexis Panetti, Richa Patel, Julia Powell, Kendal Robitaille, Jackson Satrape, Giselle Sherrod, Abraham Vengalil, Jacob Verchot, Gilbert Walak, Autumn Winters, Cohen Zahn
Grade 6: Ivana Ayala, Madilynn Breault, Gracelyn Cormier, Charles Driscoll, Abigail Echard, Lilyana Ferris, Romelo Holley, Ronan MacDonald, Jesse Mercier, Lucas Parise, Kalvin Phillips, Madison Renzi, Ashleigh Timoney, Abbey Wong, Brooke Wong, Brennon Zahn
Honors
Grade 8: Ayden Anderson, Sophie Aubin, Savannah Baker, Jayce Clark, Michael Duclos, Edward Ferris, Alivia Gingras, Edmund Janoszewski, Reilley Lashomb, Piper MacKinnon, Emma Moon, Arielle Nicholls, Londyn O'Bryan, Cody O'Neil, Matthew Perrea, Talan Perry, Adriana Ramos, Amara Robertson, Cicily Roy, Lola Shaw, Janous Slonski, Damien White, Julia Young
Grade 7: Miriah Barnes, Jayvian Bennett, Cheyenne Clavette, Blake Couture, Lucas Doucette, Saturn Edmonds, Dakota Frye, Aria Giles, Xavier Greb, Sahara Hebreo Orellana, Donovan Keser, Reagan Lawler, Ryder Layne, Jolina Maloy, Nicholas Moon, Baron Moore, Kayleigh Newell, Isaiah O'Neil, Eymi Pablo, Darielys Perez Mateo, Amya Ragazzo, Asia Smith Moody, Nevaeh Smith Moody, Isabella Williams
Grade 6: Lucille Anderson, Lael Beet, Makenzie Boody, Braeden Boucher, Isaiah Dahlquist, Brooke Demary, Daniel Ezan, Solei Fitts, Melina King, Victoria Kissoon, Kwest Koduah, Jacob Kratka, Bailey Manley, Emily Martin, Cameron McGovern, Lillianah Nunn, Jaelynn Rodriguez, Lucas Tart, Alannah Tobin, Meghan Toomey, Caylee Wong, Akissi Yao