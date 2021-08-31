The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Berkshire County invites the community to rally together in the fight against cancer from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 17, at Guardian Life Insurance, 700 South St.
The schedule includes an opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk, luminaria ceremony, and closing ceremony.
The theme this year is “Peace, Love, and Relay,” so wear your bell-bottoms, groovy prints and accessories, and get ready to rock out to tunes from the '60s and '70s.
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.
Visit RelayForLife.org/BerkshireCounty to sign-up to join an existing team or start a new team, or to make a donation.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or RelayForLife.org/BerkshireCounty.