Anna Cross celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 7. She was born in New York City, where she graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent and Columbia Teachers College.
She has lived in Pittsfield since 1960, when her late husband, Al Cross, accepted a job at General Electric. She was a longtime permanent substitute at Pittsfield High School, a Scout leader and a volunteer at the former St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.
Cross celebrated her birthday with her children and grandchildren. A party for friends will be planned for the summer, COVID-19 allowing.