The Berkshire Dream Center announces the grand opening of Bright Morningstar Kitchen, Berkshire County’s first restaurant-style soup kitchen, on Friday, April 1, at 475 Tyler St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. will be followed by a free lunch in the dining room from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The kitchen will have restaurant-style dining, where residents can come together in an inviting, comfortable atmosphere and "dine with dignity." This kitchen is also the first meal site in the Morningside community.
Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Bright Morningstar Kitchen is a dual-purpose program that will provide workforce development training and experience tailored to the regional hospitality industry, providing neighborhood residents with hands-on experience and real-life skills needed to enter the workforce.
The kitchen will also act as a multiple function community space for educational programming, cooking workshops, demonstrations, and food events.
Visit berkshiredreamcenter.org or call 413-522-3495 for workforce development training information and volunteer and sponsorship opportunities.