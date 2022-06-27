The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County will host a meet-and-greet event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at 16 Bartlett Ave. in the Berkshire Athenaeum building.

Members of RSVP will share volunteer opportunities in the city and throughout Berkshire County. Refreshments will be available. 

RSVP is a national organization funded in part by AmeriCorps Seniors. Sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield, RSVP provides recruitment, training and placement of persons 55 years of age and older as volunteers.

For more information about RSVP, call 413-499-9345.

