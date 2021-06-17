The Rev. Ralph W. Howe, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will retire on June 30 after leading the church for the past eight years.
During his appointment in Pittsfield, Howe led the creation of a new homeless shelter in collaboration with ServiceNet which was housed within a wing of the church building. He also encouraged congregational growth by inviting many Methodists from Ghana, Ivory Coast, and the Republic of Congo now living in the Berkshires to join the church.
Howe will lead his final worship services on Sunday, June 20, after which a farewell reception will be held at the church. He and his family will return to his native Vermont for his retirement.