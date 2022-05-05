The city will celebrate the new extension of the Ashuwillticook Rail Rrail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Crane Avenue trail crossing. The extension connects the existing trail at Berkshire Mall Road in Lanesborough with Crane Avenue.
Ceremony speakers include Mayor Linda Tyer, Jim McGrath, Park and Open Space Program manager; political dignitaries, and members of MassDOT.
The event will feature various vendors, displays and family-friendly activities. Parking will be available at the Allendale Shopping Center.
Prior to the start of the ceremony, experienced road cyclists will gather at 8:30 a.m. at Park Square. The group will take North Street to Tyler Street and then travel on Benedict Road toward the event on Crane Avenue.
Additionally, a group of cyclists from North Adams plan to meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Armory, 206 Ashland St., and will then head to the Ashuwillticook Trail. Path riders can join at various locations: 8:30 a.m. at Adams Council on Aging; 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of trail and Main Street in Cheshire; and 9:30 a.m. at Farnum Cross Road, north of Whitney’s Farm Market & Garden Center, 1775 South State Road, Cheshire.
There will also be a family-friendly ride leaving from the mall trailhead at 9:35 a.m.
A secure area will be available with bike stands courtesy of Mass Bike. All cyclists will receive a free raffle ticket and the first 50 children under 12 will receive a cookie and $5 coupon for Panera Bread.