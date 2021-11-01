The virtual screening of "Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision," a walk-through installation performance celebrating the lives of Women of Color, will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday on YouTube and Facebook. The screening will be followed by a live artist talk-back.
"Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision" took place over five days in August with 1,000 attendees and over 65 collaborators from around the country. Set inside a historic Women’s Club mansion in Pittsfield, each of the 21 rooms represented a stage or theme of initiation in the lives of Black, Indigenous and Immigrant Women of Color (BIWOC), using multimedia art and performance.
This livestreamed event is open to all and free of charge. Donations are welcome. Visit RitesOfPassageProject.org for Facebook and YouTube links.