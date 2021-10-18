Roadwork continues on city streets as part of the 2021 Street Improvement Project. Work began Monday, Oct. 18, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 22. The schedule follows:
Monday, Oct. 18: Pave speed tables on Velma Avenue and raise structures on Anita Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Pave Gordon, Deming and High streets and raise structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, Maloney and Lucille streets.
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Pave Andover and Plumb streets, raise structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, Maloney and Lucille streets.
Thursday, Oct. 21: Pave Anita Drive, Hawthorne Avenue, and raise structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, Maloney and Lucille streets.
Friday, Oct. 22: Pave Oxford Street, Brenton Terrace, Cadwell Road, and raise structures on Hawk and Yarmouth streets, and Cliff Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.