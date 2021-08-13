Work is scheduled on city streets from Aug. 16-20, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:

Monday, Aug. 16: Structure adjustments on Dalton Avenue; minor clean up on Dexter and Dillon streets and Cadwell Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Structure adjustments continue on Dalton Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Shim on Cadwell, Hawthorne Avenue, Brenton Terrace, Oxford and Buel streets.

Thursday & Friday Aug. 19 & 20: Pave top on Dalton; shim Huron, Dexter, and Dillon streets, if time permits.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, with the exception of Monday’s cleanup work on Dexter, Dillon and Cadwell.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

