Roadwork is scheduled Monday through Friday, Oct. 4-8, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

The schedule follows:

Monday, Oct. 4: Pave top on Malcolm Avenue driveway aprons; excavation and paving binder on driveway aprons on Dexter and Dillon streets; and raising structures on Plumb Street and Anita Drive.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Pave top on driveway aprons on Dexter and Dillon streets; excavation of driveway aprons on Huron Street; and raising structures on Plumb Street and Anita Drive.

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Berm on Deming and High streets; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, and Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.

Thursday, Oct. 7: Berm on Deming and High streets; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.

Friday, Oct. 8: Excavation and paving driveway aprons on Buel Street; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, and Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.