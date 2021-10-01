Roadwork is scheduled Monday through Friday, Oct. 4-8, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.
The schedule follows:
Monday, Oct. 4: Pave top on Malcolm Avenue driveway aprons; excavation and paving binder on driveway aprons on Dexter and Dillon streets; and raising structures on Plumb Street and Anita Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Pave top on driveway aprons on Dexter and Dillon streets; excavation of driveway aprons on Huron Street; and raising structures on Plumb Street and Anita Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Berm on Deming and High streets; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, and Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Berm on Deming and High streets; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.
Friday, Oct. 8: Excavation and paving driveway aprons on Buel Street; raising structures on Curtain and Paul avenues, and Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.