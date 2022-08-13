Pittsfield announced its roadwork schedule for the week of Aug. 15-26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project, which can be found below.
Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: Raising structures on East Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18: Final coat of pavement on Stratford, Belvidere and Alba avenues; Elmview Terrace and Bushey Road.
Monday, Aug. 22: Midnight through 8 a.m. the final coat of pavement will be applied to the eastbound land of East Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 23: Midnight through 8 a.m. the final coat of pavement will be applied to the westbound lane of East Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Friday, Aug. 26: final coat of pavement on Pembroke, Woodlawn and Springside avenues, as well as Longview Terrace.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. during work scheduled to occur on Aug. 17, 18, 24, 25, and 26. No on-street parking on East Street from midnight to noon on Aug. 22-23.
Please note there may be impacts to traffic. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. The city of Pittsfield thanks you for your patience during this time.