Roadwork is scheduled on several streets Monday through Friday, Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, as part of the city's 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Excavation on Gordon Street.
Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1: Berm removal on Monroe, Chestnut, and Martin streets, and Terrace and Woodbine avenues.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Once the berm has been removed in the aforementioned locations, parking will be allowed.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.