Pittsfield: Support local students at Rotary Club auction

The Pittsfield Rotary Club's annual auction, its largest fundraiser, will be held Saturday, April 1, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails, a preview and silent auction followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m.
Featuring a Mardi Gras theme, the evening includes music, beads, hors d’oeuvres, and over $50,000 in local goods and services to be auctioned.
This year, in an effort to ensure increased and continued support of local students, the Club is establishing an endowment for its Paul Harris Fellows Scholarship. This endowment will be named in honor of long-time Rotary Club member and champion of local students, Jeffrey Whitehouse.