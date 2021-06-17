PITTSFIELD — Shaun Heimann, president of the Rotary Club of Pittsfield, announced the recent presentation of the annual Rotary Student Scholarships, Gene Case Memorial Scholarship, Paul Harris Fellows Scholarships, and the Nash Family Scholarship.
The students were joined by mentors from their respective schools, as well as family and friends. The following students were awarded scholarships for 2021:
Student Scholarships: Peggy Avalle, Berkshire Community College; Amanda Wass, BCC; Sadiya Quetti, Pittsfield High School; Cooper Goodnow, Taconic High School; Allison Slocum, Taconic.
Gene Case Memorial Scholarship: Liliana Hess, Taconic.
Paul Harris Fellows Scholarship: Sara Hernandez-Perdomo, Taconic.
The Nash Family Scholarship: Gerdrose Jean Louis and Gerdie Jean Louis, twins, PHS.