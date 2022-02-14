Pittsfield Rotary Club Foundation President John Perreault announced a $10,000 grant from the Foundation to ServiceNet for the new homeless shelter in Pittsfield.
The grant was presented to Jay Sacchetti, ServiceNet senior vice president, at the Club’s regular luncheon at Mazzeo’s Restaurant on Jan. 27. Sacchetti spoke to those in attendance about the project which is under construction in an unused portion of First United Methodist Church on Fenn Street.
ServiceNet shelters about 375 individuals per year at Barton's Crossing and the former St. Joseph's High School with 80 percent of those housed from Pittsfield.
For more information on the Rotary Club of Pittsfield, visit rotarypittsfield.org.