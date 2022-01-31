John Murphy, president of the Rotary Club of Pittsfield, has announced the distribution of its annual food drive grants totaling $10,000 to local food pantries and kitchens at the club’s lunch meeting held at Mazzeo’s Restaurant on Jan. 22.
The following organizations each received $1,000 in support of their work in the community: Berkshire Dream Center; Christian Assembly Church; Christian Center; First Baptist Church; First United Methodist Church; St. Agnes Church Food Pantry, Dalton; St. Mark's Food Pantry; St. Stephen’s Table; Salvation Army; and South Congregational Church.
The drive was chaired by long time Rotarians and club board members H. Jay Bailly, vice president/senior business banking officer at Berkshire Bank, and Shaun Heimann, first vice president at Francis Investment Consulting Group Inc.
For more information on the Rotary Club of Pittsfield, visit rotarypittsfield.org.