The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight milling and paving operations on sections of Route 8 and Route 9 beginning Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4. Hours of operation are from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The overnight milling and paving work will be conducted at the following locations:
• North and south from Merrill Road at the Dick's Sporting Goods driveway to Route 8/Cheshire Road at the Berkshire Gas driveway.
• East and west from Dalton Avenue at the Housatonic Railroad Bridge overpass to Route 8 and Route 9/Dalton Avenue at the Colonial Gardens entrance.
Standard MassDOT construction work zone logistics and police details will be used for traffic control. At least one lane of travel will be open at all times.
Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Saturday, June 4. The scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.