The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County is also now home to the Pittsfield Visitor Center. RSVP is located at 16 Bartlett Ave., adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The visitor center, a collaborative initiative between RSVP, the city’s Office of Cultural Development and Downtown Pittsfield Inc., includes information and materials on both city and countywide activities. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions.
The center is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RSVP is a national organization funded in part by AmeriCorps Seniors. It is sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield. RSVP provides recruitment, training and placement of persons 55 years of age and older as volunteers. There are currently 5,000 host agencies in 50 states, with more than 400,000 volunteers.
Individuals 55 and over and who live in Berkshire County are encouraged to learn more about RSVP volunteer opportunities. For more information, call 413-499-9345.