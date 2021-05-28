Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents.
Wheels for Wellness is a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation to wellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.
The program is a partnership between RSVP and Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, Community Health Programs, Berkshire Interfaith Organizing, and Berkshire Health Systems.
The new service builds upon RSVP’s existing van service which specifically serves Pittsfield.
Rides will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. To schedule an appointment, call the Wheels for Wellness hotline at 413-395-0109 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Both drivers and guests will be required to wear face coverings until further notice. Riders must be fully ambulatory and able to get themselves in and out of the vehicle without assistance. Vehicles may vary in size.