The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County is seeking volunteer drivers for a new collaborative initiative, the Wheels for Wellness Program, a free ride service for Berkshire County residents of all ages who need transportation to vaccine sites and medical appointments.
The program is a partnership between RSVP and Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, Community Health Programs, Berkshire Interfaith Organizing, Berkshire Health Systems, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Volunteers must be between ages 55 and 79, have a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license, safe driving record, and provide proof of insurance.
To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/5f5ed8d or call 413-499-9345.