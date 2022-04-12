The Samuel Harrison Society, in conjunction with the NAACP, Berkshire Country Branch, invites the public to a virtual birthday celebration of the Rev. Samuel Harrison's life at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Harrison, a civil rights leader, advocate for equal pay and chaplain of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, was born into slavery in 1818 and found his way to Pittsfield in 1850 to become the pastor of Second Congregational Church.
Attendees will hear Harrison’s own words as he struggles for freedom and equality for his people. Some stories are taken from his autobiography, "Rev. Samuel Harrison: His Life Story, as Told by Himself."
The program will include remarks by Mayor Linda Tyer and SHS Board of Trustees President Marlena Willis, Vice President Blayne Whitfield, and other speakers.
The event will be streamed on Pittsfield Community Television's Facebook page and on the PCTV Select App available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play.
For more information, contact SHS Program Coordinator Jeannie Williams at gne-rn@cox.net or 860-558-7870. For information on the Samuel Harrison Society, visit samuelharrison.org.