Due to the resignation of a member of the Pittsfield School Committee, an individual is sought to serve the rest of the term, which expires at the end of December 2021.

Applicants must be a Pittsfield resident and a registered voter. Interested individuals must send a brief description of his/her background and an explanation as to why he/she would be a good candidate to Rosemarie Blake, Administrative Assistant,  Superintendent's Office, 269 First St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 or rblake@pittsfield.net by Monday, May 3.

In accordance with the City Charter, the School Committee and the City Council will meet at a special joint session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, to make the selection.

