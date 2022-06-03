Pittsfield Public Schools announces a Preview Day for preregistered students entering preschool or kindergarten in the fall.
Preview Day will be held on Friday, June 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Allendale, Crosby, Morningside, Stearns, and Williams schools; from 10 to 11 a.m. at Capeless and Egremont; and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Conte.
Kindergarten registration is still open. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 may register by visiting pittsfield.net and selecting "Registration" on the right hand side of the home page.
Follow the instructions for kindergarten registration. After receiving a reply email from registration, the following information should be provided: Valid parent or legal guardian photo ID; student’s birth certificate, immunization record and last physical exam record; and proof of residence.
For questions, email ppsregistration@pittsfield.net or leave a message at 413-499-9507.