Flying Cloud Institute will offer its Young Women in Science summer program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to 5 at Berkshire Community College.

The week-long exploration will give female-identified youth, aged 9 to 16, the opportunity to investigate science and engineering topics, alongside peers who share a love of inquiry and discovery. This program is for all cis and trans girls, as well as non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women.

Participants will engage in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics in a professional laboratory setting, with guidance from practicing women STEM professionals.

COVID-19 vaccination is required. Tuition is $100 for the week-long session and financial aid is available to qualifying families. 

To apply, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.

