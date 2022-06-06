Flying Cloud Institute will offer its Young Women in Science summer program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to 5 at Berkshire Community College.
The week-long exploration will give female-identified youth, aged 9 to 16, the opportunity to investigate science and engineering topics, alongside peers who share a love of inquiry and discovery. This program is for all cis and trans girls, as well as non-binary people who are comfortable in a space that centers the experiences of women.
Participants will engage in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) topics in a professional laboratory setting, with guidance from practicing women STEM professionals.
COVID-19 vaccination is required. Tuition is $100 for the week-long session and financial aid is available to qualifying families.
To apply, visit flyingcloudinstitute.org or call 413-645-3058 with questions.