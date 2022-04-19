Applications are available for the city's Senior Tax Work-Off Program for Fiscal Year 2023. Eligible candidates must be Pittsfield residential property owners 60 years of age and older at the time of the application.
Program applications must be postmarked or received by the Assessors’ Office by May 31. Active municipal employees are not eligible for this program.
The application and eligibility guidelines are available on the Assessors' page at cityofpittsfield.org, at tinyurl.com/5ee4nx7m, and the Assessors’ Office at City Hall, room 108, 70 Allen St.
For more information, contact the Assessors’ Office at 413-395-0102.