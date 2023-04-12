<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Senior tax work-off applications open

Applications are available for the city’s Senior Tax Work-Off program for fiscal year 2024. Eligible candidates must be Pittsfield residential property owners age 60 and older at the time of the application.

Program applications must be postmarked or received by the Assessors’ Office by May 31. Active municipal employees are not eligible for the program.

There will be a limit of two participants per eligible property, however, the total abatement cannot exceed the maximum exemption of $1,000.  

Yearly income cannot exceed $42,510 if married, $35,841 for an individual. 

Applications and further information are available at tinyurl.com/3tt7rjk8 and at the Assessors’ Office at City Hall, room 108, 70 Allen St.

Direct questions to the Assessors’ Office at 413-395-0102.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all