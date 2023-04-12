Pittsfield: Senior tax work-off applications open

Applications are available for the city’s Senior Tax Work-Off program for fiscal year 2024. Eligible candidates must be Pittsfield residential property owners age 60 and older at the time of the application.
Program applications must be postmarked or received by the Assessors’ Office by May 31. Active municipal employees are not eligible for the program.
There will be a limit of two participants per eligible property, however, the total abatement cannot exceed the maximum exemption of $1,000.
Yearly income cannot exceed $42,510 if married, $35,841 for an individual.
Applications and further information are available at tinyurl.com/3tt7rjk8 and at the Assessors’ Office at City Hall, room 108, 70 Allen St.
Direct questions to the Assessors’ Office at 413-395-0102.