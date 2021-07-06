The Pittsfield Council on Aging and Elder Services of Berkshire County Inc. are offering a new weekly discussion group for individuals 60 years of age and over titled "Navigating the New 'Normal'" at 11 a.m. Thursdays at the Ralph Froio Senior Center.

Jill Lebar, a licensed mental health counselor from Elder Services, facilitates the group discussions. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic along with their hopes and fears as the community enters a new normal.

The program is free to attend. Registration is encouraged, but not required, by calling 413-499-9346.

