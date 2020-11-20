Hancock Shaker Village welcomes visitors to "Thanksgiving on the Farm" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28.
Planned with safety precautions in mind, the special two-day opening invites guests to walk at their leisure on the paths through the Village, visit the farm animals, and enjoy blacksmithing demos, Shaker talks, holiday shopping, and the exhibition, "Notes About Home: 60 Years at Hancock Shaker Village."
Several historic buildings will be also open for exploration and there are many hiking options as well.
A foraging workshop will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Tickets cost $30. Space is limited and reservations are required. Book online at hancockshakervillage.org or call 413-443-0188.
Private tours are available through Nov. 30. Visit the website for more information and admission rates.