The Pittsfield Department of Community Development's recreation program will be conducting the annual North Pole Calling Program from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16.

Sign-up forms will be sent home with Pittsfield children in kindergarten, and grades 1 and 2. Hard-copy forms are available at the city clerk’s office, Room 103, at City Hall, 70 Allen St.

Fillable forms that can be saved and emailed are available through a link on the homepage of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org. Completed forms must be returned or submitted online by Dec. 13. If older Pittsfield children still believe, submit a form on their behalf as well.

In 2020, Santa Claus called more than 105 children in the city.

