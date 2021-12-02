The Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program will be conducting the annual North Pole Calling Program from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 16.
Signup forms will be sent home with Pittsfield children in kindergarten and grades 1 and 2. Hard copy forms are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, Room 103, City Hall, 70 Allen St.
Fillable forms that can be saved and emailed are available through a link on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.
Completed forms must be returned or submitted online by Monday, Dec. 13. If older Pittsfield children still believe, submit a form on their behalf as well.
In 2020, Santa called more than 105 children in the city.