Stockbridge Sinfonia, an intergenerational community orchestra since 1972, will present a one-hour concert featuring chamber music performances by Sinfonia strings, winds and brass, with special recognition of high school graduating seniors, at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Common performance pavilion, First Street.
Audience members are encouraged to wear masks for non-vaccinated attendees, and to respect those who choose to remain masked during the concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No public restrooms will be available.
Rain will move the concert to the Zion Lutheran Church Common Room.
Community member interested in playing with Sinfonia can speak with any member following the concert. For more information, contact Christine Singer at 413-822-1318 or Tracy Wilson at 413-822-8688.