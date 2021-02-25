The Berkshire Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club Inc. will hold its annual spring polenta dinner fundraiser as a takeout event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Polish Falcons Club, 32 Bel Air Ave. Pickup times are being set up in 10 minute increments.
The polenta will be served with chicken, sausage, "Dick's famous" spicy, but not too spicy, tomato sauce, and a salad.
The Club asks that tickets be paid in advance for this event. Cost is $20 per person. To obtain tickets, contact Gary Bushey, ticket sales coordinator, at 413-446-0864.