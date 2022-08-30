The Telegraph Quartet will perform the first of five concerts in South Mountain Concerts' fall series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at South Mountain Concert Hall, 730 South St.
The performance includes Florence Price’s Five Folksongs in Counterpoint, Grażyna Bacewicz’s String Quartet No. 4 Op. 13, and Arnold Schoenberg’s String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 7.
The schedule includes Calidore String Quartet, Sept. 11; Emerson String Quartet, Sept. 18; St. Lawrence String Quartet, Oct. 2; and pianist Wu Han, cellist David Finckel, violinists Philip Setzer and Arnaud Sussmann, and violist Matthew Lipman, Oct. 9.
Admission is $40. For more information, visit southmountainconcerts.org.