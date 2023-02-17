Pittsfield: Special event permit applications available

Individuals who plan to host an event this year in Pittsfield are strongly encouraged to start the preparation process by first reviewing the city’s special event permit application.
Information on the city’s special event permit application process, including how to apply, can be found by clicking the “Special Event Permit Application” tab on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.
If a planned activity meets the special event definition, applicants must submit a completed special event permit application at least 45 days prior to the event, and no more than one year in advance of the proposed event date. The non-refundable application fee is $25.
For additional information or questions, contact Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.