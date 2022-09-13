The Friends of Springside Park are sponsoring the 33rd annual fall cleanup of Springside Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Participants will check-in at the North Playground. Enter the park at 874 North St., just south of Reid Middle School, and head straight for 1/10th mile.
Bags and instructions will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves. Unvaccinated volunteers are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks when closer than six feet.
Information: Bernie Mack at 413-281-1722 or berniemack@mail.com or Jeff Turner at jturner@alum.rpi.edu.