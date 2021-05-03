The Friends of Springside Park will hold the 32nd annual spring cleanup for Earth Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Volunteers are asked to come at any time during the day and to bring gloves. Bags, maps and instructions will be provided.
Participants are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks when closer than 6 feet.
A check-in table will be located at the North Playground. Enter through the main park entrance at 871 North St., just south of Reid Middle School, and head straight for 1/10th mile.