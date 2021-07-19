The St. Joseph High School Class of 1960 will hold its 60-plus-1 reunion from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Controy Pavilion at Burbank Park on Onota Lake.
Chillin’ Grillin’ Cheez of New Lebanon, N.Y., will offer lunch and/or dinner for the event from its food truck. Picnic tables are available inside. Bring a chair if you would like to sit outside, too.
A Mass for deceased classmates will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church at 9 a.m. on the same day. If the weather cooperates, the Mass will be said outside, and a chair will be required. If held inside, the first three pews on the right-hand side will be reserved for the class.
For more information, contact Judy at 413-464-3700.