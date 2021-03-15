A Holy Hour for vocations will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, the Feast of St. Joseph, at St. Joseph Parish, 414 North St.
Afterward, the Rev. Jonathan Reardon, director of recruitment for the Office of Vocations for the Diocese of Springfield, will be available to speak with any man discerning a call to the priesthood.
A Mass and Holy Hour with Bishop William Byrne will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation, at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield.
For more information, visit myvocation.com.