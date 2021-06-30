PITTSFIELD — The St. Luke’s School of Nursing Alumni Association, under the chairmanship of Linda Vuillemot Murphy '67, recently awarded scholarships totaling $10,500 to 11 women who are pursuing careers in the nursing profession.
Although it is not a prerequisite to be a relative of a St. Luke’s graduate, and others are encouraged to apply, applicants who are closely associated with the school that closed in 1974, are given priority.
Emily Boino, the great-granddaughter of Eileen Henderson Leahy ’42 and granddaughter of Eileen Leahy Myers ’68, received a scholarship of $1,000 donated by the family of Claire Nary (Noetzel) Putnam ’57. Also given $1,000 from the donation of the Putnam family was Allina DiNicola. Both recipients are students at Berkshire Community College.
Kathleen Flemming, granddaughter of Margaret (Peg) Maroni ’63; Kevin Pigott, grandson of Patricia Driscoll Pigott ’61; and Amelia Young, granddaughter of Ruth Van Zandt Canales ’59, each received a $1,000 scholarship with donations that had been given in memory of Bob Dwyer, the husband of Debbie Pender Dwyer ’62. Flemming attends Regis College, Pigott attends Stony Brook University and Young attends Rivier University.
A donation of $1,000 given by her family in memory of Margaret Gibbs Ryan ’50 was awarded to Hannah Ronayne, the granddaughter of Janet Putney Roy ’54. Ronayne attends the University of New Hampshire.
Abigail Steinman, a student at Westfield University, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship in memory of Annette Monks Moser ’55.
Three other recipients of $1,000 each with donations from the General Scholarship Fund were Nicole Brindle, a relative of Marilyn Burke Barnes ’51; Alice Najimy of Simmons College, and Cara Freadman, a student at Elms College.
Chosen by the BCC Foundation for the St Luke’s Alumni Spirituality Award of $500 for a student in the nursing program was Jacqueline Tessier. The criteria and funding for this annual award is provided by the St. Luke’s Alumni Association.
Scholarship money is raised through membership dues, donations and bequests made in memory of deceased graduates or their families.