The St. Luke’s School of Nursing Alumni Association recently awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards to nine women who are pursuing careers in the nursing profession. The recipients follow:
Amelia Young, a Rivier University student, received a $1,500 scholarship donated by the family of Claire Nary (Noetzel) Putnam ’57.
Jennifer Harrington, a Berkshire Community College student, received $1,000 from the Putnam family.
Abigail Steinman, a Westfield University student, and Bridget Reed, a BCC student, each received a $1,500 scholarship from donations given by the Dwyer family in memory of Bob Dwyer.
Emma Feeley, a Sacred Heart University student, received a $1,500 scholarship in memory of Raymond N. Boudreau.
Katie Sadighi RN MSN, enrolled in the doctorate program at Chamberlain University, received a $1,500 scholarship from donations given in memory of deceased members of the Alumni.
Nicole Brindle, a Quinnipiac University student, and Paige Biagini, a Worcester State student, each received $1,500 scholarship from donations from current members of the Alumni.
Deborah Knight was awarded the St. Luke’s Spirituality Award of $500, given annually to a second year BCC nursing student who is chosen by the Berkshire Community College Foundation.