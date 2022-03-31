St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, a parish of the Orthodox Church in America, will hold a memorial service for all of its departed parishioners from its founding in 1916.
The memorial will be held as part of the afternoon service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 1304 North St. Families of those who have been a part of the parish are invited to pray for the departed.
The parish was formerly known as St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church and was located on Wahconah Street until 2011.
Information: The Rev. Deacon Justin Griffing at frdcn.justin.griffing@stnicholaspittsfield.org.