St. Stephen's Episcopal Church held its 2021 annual meeting virtually on Sunday, Feb. 14, in accordance with current public health guidelines.
Officers and members of the Vestry were elected and the church’s budget for 2021, as developed by the treasurer and Finance Committee, was adopted.
The parish also thanked and honored two key leaders for their vital contributions as they stepped away from their roles.
The Rev. David DeSmith served as bridge rector at St. Stephen's for several months after the unexpected death of the Rt. Rev. John Tarrant, who was serving as interim rector.
Tom Dillon served the church as co-warden for four years, leading the parish through several major transitions.
A prerecorded message from new rector, the Rev. Dr. Nina Pooley, closed the meeting. Pooley was called to St. Stephen's in December 2020, and after relocating from Maine, is assuming her leadership role at the church.
Worship services are being held virtually and can be accessed via the church's website at ststephenspittsfield.org. The parish serves hot nutritious dinners to people in the Pittsfield community every Thursday and Friday through its feeding program, St. Stephen's Table.