PITTSFIELD — St. Stephen's Episcopal Church welcomes the Rev. Dr. Nina Ranadive Pooley as the parish's new rector.
Pooley has bachelor of arts degrees in religion and psychology from The College of William and Mary and a master of education degree from The University of Virginia. She was formed for ordained ministry at The School of Theology, University of the South, and was awarded a master of divinity degree in 2004.
After ordination to the priesthood, Pooley served for two years as associate rector of Church of the Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain, Tenn. After Good Shepherd, she served as associate chaplain at St. Paul’s School in Lutherville, Md., for a year.
In 2007, Pooley was called to be rector of St. Bartholomew's in Yarmouth, Maine, and provided that congregation with 13 years of leadership. During her service in Yarmouth, she began work on a doctor of ministry degree at The School of Theology in 2009 and was awarded the degree in 2014.
Pooley, her husband, Ken, and adult daughters, Mackenzie and Channing, will live in Hinsdale.
Due to COVID-19, all worship services at St. Stephen's are being held virtually and can be accessed via the church website, ststephenspittsfield.org. Through its feeding program, St. Stephen's Table, the parish serves hot dinners to the community every Thursday and Friday.