Berkshire Community College will hold "Stories for Good: A Celebration of Diversity in Our Community" from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Sponsored by the Education Subcommittee of BCC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, the event is designed to make connections through stories that explore, celebrate and analyze our diverse identities, what it means to support each other in a diverse community, and the impacts of equity and inclusion efforts at BCC.
The free event includes a keynote speech by local drag queen Boxxa Vine, breakout sessions encouraging discussion and interaction, a Q&A session, and a drag show.
The keynote speech, Q&A session and drag show will be livestreamed, and the breakout sessions will be both in person and virtual.
All segments of the event are open to students, faculty and staff at BCC as well as the general public. For links to the events, visit berkshirecc.edu/storiesforgood.