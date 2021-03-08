Storyteller and performing artist Tammy Denease will portray former slave Clo Pratt in the next installment in her Hidden Women series at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, for the Berkshire County Historical Society.
Although born into slavery, Pratt is willed her freedom by her former mistress. As a free woman, Pratt earns her living by hiring herself out, making clothes with her loom and cleaning local homes.
Join Denease on a trip to Colonial Connecticut, and learn about some of the events that led to freedom for the Colonies, including the meeting between George Washington and Rochambeau at Joseph Webb’s house.
The program will be observed virtually followed by a live question and answer session with Denease.
Tickets cost $25, $20 for members. Email melville@berkshirehistory.org to reserve a spot or buy tickets directly at berkshire-county-historical-society.square.site.