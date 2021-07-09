Children's author Ty Allan Jackson will read "When I Close My Eyes" and participate in a collage craft activity inspired by the book during Storytime and Craft at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium.
One hundred signed copies of the book, along with a tote and pencil case, have been donated by Blue Q for children who attend this free event.
No registration is required. Masks are required for all indoor children's programs at the library.
"When I Close My Eyes" is featured in a StoryWalk presented by Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and the Berkshire Athenaeum in Downtown Pittsfield through July 21.
The book is illustrated by Jonathan Shears, and the StoryWalk features a new Spanish translation by Rosalia Padilla. Access a map and virtual tour at tinyurl.com/PittsfieldStoryWalk.