Roadwork is scheduled for Oct. 25-29, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday, Oct. 25: Pave Westview Road and loam on Malcolm Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Loam on Dexter, Dillon and Huron streets.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: Loam and/or excavation of aprons on Gordon and Deming streets.
Thursday & Friday, Oct. 28 & 29: Loam and/or excavation and paving of aprons on High Street.
Additionally, Monday through Friday, the work will include raising structures on Cliff, Paul and Curtain avenues; Maloney, Lucille, Hawk, and Yarmouth streets; and Anita Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
In addition, the city’s sidewalk contractor will be working at the intersection of Elm, East and Fourth streets on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29, taking out panels and prepping the area for upcoming work.
This work does not require parking restrictions.
The schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.